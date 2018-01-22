Indicators: Signal for Trend

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Signal for Trend:

The indicator shows trade signals using combined Stohastic with breaking of High/Low by Moving Average.

The idea is to combine trend and when to open the market using Stohastic 14,3,3 and price break Moving Average 5 shift 2 typical and ADX to see the trend.

Signal for Trend

Author: reza rahmad

 

Hello Reza,

Are you able to create an alert that lets you know when the signal appears? And does the signal appear at the opening of the candle?

 

Hi Reza,

would you also add RSI in the equation therefore you get a higher probability signal with surely less of them being triggered?

 
Automated-Trading:

Signal for Trend:

Author: reza rahmad

Hi Reza 
Thanks for the indicator it looks very good. Can you tell me how I would set this up with notifications. 
Also can I confirm is a good entry point when a new arrow is created and it is following the calculated trend ? 

Many thanks
Andy jones
 

This indicators looking good...exactly what i've expected and looking for...I guess with a little bit of human intuition it can be a perfect combination. However there is an error line 85 when compiling the code what could be wrong?



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