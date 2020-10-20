Purchases - page 2
yep I know where they should be showing up. They are not showing up in MT4 or on the MQL website. It shows a number of purchases but there is nothing there....
Indeed. No purchases are shown in MQL5 website nor within MT4 nor MT5. Hope the admins are working to solve this issue.
Me tooo . I yesterday bought USd 98 worth indicator. now it is missing :( . Please help me to get it back.
Don't worry, be patient. Time will solve your and my problem.🦾🦾