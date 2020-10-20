Purchases
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
- 2016.06.10
- www.mql5.com
Hi, i checked but they are all missing, is it due to some update in system ?
Hi, i checked but they are all missing, is it due to some update in system ?
No one knows.
You know your system, your Windows, your filling in Community tab, your Windows updates ..
No one knows about your situation here (you did not tell any technical details about it).
So, I made a post with the general information (and it is the all we can do here).
system error wait. Please be patient until it is updated
updating system ? also every product page reviews word not show .........
fill the Community tab in Metatrader (with your forum login; not by your email).|
and check this filling by the Metatrader journal.
Yep my purchases are not showing either...
always it has done sir//account balance showing right data...mt4 connect never problem..
Because I did not read any complaints in the Russian forum .. so - I am recommending to wait for tomorrow because the forum profiles are/were fixing by admins ...
Anyway, - it is for tomorrow.
