Purchases

New comment
 
Hi, All my purchases have gone missing, there were plenty of activations left, may i know how to get them back
 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

Hi, i checked but they are all missing, is it due to some update in system ?

 
Mahen Weerakkody:

Hi, i checked but they are all missing, is it due to some update in system ?

No one knows.

You know your system, your Windows, your filling in Community tab, your Windows updates ..
No one knows about your situation here (you did not tell any technical details about it).

So, I made a post with the general information (and it is the all we can do here).

 
Sergey Golubev:

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

system error wait. Please be patient until it is updated

 
Sergey Golubev:

No one knows.

You know your system, your Windows, your filling in Community tab, your Windows updates ..
No one knows about your situation here (you did not tell any technical details about it).

So, I made a post with the general information (and it is the all we can do here).

updating system ? also every product page reviews word not show .........

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

updating system ? also every product page reviews word not show .........

fill the Community tab in Metatrader (with your forum login; not by your email).|
and check this filling by the Metatrader journal.

 
Sergey Golubev:

fill the Community tab in Metatrader (with your forum login; not by your email).|
and check this filling by the Metatrader journal.

Yep my purchases are not showing either...
 
Sergey Golubev:

fill the Community tab in Metatrader (with your forum login; not by your email).|
and check this filling by the Metatrader journal.

always it has done sir//account balance showing right data...mt4 connect never problem..

    r

 
jodiealizadeh2021:
Yep my purchases are not showing either...
They should show in your Metatrader.
 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

always it has done sir//account balance showing right data...mt4 connect never problem..

    r

If never problem so it should be confirmed by the journal (it should be written in the journal).

Because I did not read any complaints in the Russian forum .. so - I am recommending to wait for tomorrow because the forum profiles are/were fixing by admins ...
Anyway, - it is for tomorrow.
12
New comment