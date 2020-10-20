Profile Bug

New comment
 

On the new update i've got a void section with friend requests .I edited the css to expand it (the container div was not visible) and it is indeed void .

Microsoft Edge Version 86.0.622.43 (Official build) (64-bit)

Thank you


Files:
20102020_EmptySection.jpg  132 kb
 

I do not know about css ... but as far as I understand - admins are fixing something.
So, I think - we need to wait.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How do you like the new design of the site?

Vladimir Karputov , 2020.10.20 11:54

The profile popped up as many as three hundred requests to "Friends" 

There is no way to delete - I press, I press "Refuse" - the counter seems to decrease. But if you refresh the page - again 357 pieces.


 
Sergey Golubev:

I do not know about css ... but as far as I understand - admins are fixing something.
So, I think - we need to wait.


Great thanks 

 
My profile was restored (seems they already fixed something).
 
My profile is still bugged
 
hi, I no longer find the ea's purchased by me
 
Lorentzos Roussos:
My profile is still bugged
It is still loading slowly ... but it is good for my profile (I do not have much anything in it).
Seems - we should wait more.
 

Product ratings and reviews are now missing, totally vanished! Look at all market Products it's really strange.............what's going on here? My hard earned ratings and reviews missing now, this is just not fair!

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Profile Bug

Kenneth Parling, 2020.10.20 16:19

Product ratings and reviews are now missing, totally vanished! Look at all market Products it's really strange.............what's going on here? My hard earned ratings and reviews missing now, this is just not fair!


Probably no issue , the reviews exist in MT market tabs ,so the link to the database was severed .

 
Kenneth Parling:
Product ratings and reviews are now missing, totally vanished! Look at all market Products.............what's going on here?
I can not comment because I have no idea about how it should be for example.


I think - they are doing .something .. technical maintenance ...
paypal mobile works :) (website - does not) ... seems some global thing ..

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Probably no issue , the reviews exist in MT market tabs ,so the link to the database was severed .

right,i checked some of my Products in MT and they still exists there so...

12
New comment