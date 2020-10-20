Profile Bug
I do not know about css ... but as far as I understand - admins are fixing something.
So, I think - we need to wait.
Vladimir Karputov , 2020.10.20 11:54
The profile popped up as many as three hundred requests to "Friends"
There is no way to delete - I press, I press "Refuse" - the counter seems to decrease. But if you refresh the page - again 357 pieces.
Great thanks
Kenneth Parling, 2020.10.20 16:19
Product ratings and reviews are now missing, totally vanished! Look at all market Products it's really strange.............what's going on here? My hard earned ratings and reviews missing now, this is just not fair!
Probably no issue , the reviews exist in MT market tabs ,so the link to the database was severed .
Product ratings and reviews are now missing, totally vanished! Look at all market Products.............what's going on here?
I think - they are doing .something .. technical maintenance ...
paypal mobile works :) (website - does not) ... seems some global thing ..
On the new update i've got a void section with friend requests .I edited the css to expand it (the container div was not visible) and it is indeed void .
Microsoft Edge Version 86.0.622.43 (Official build) (64-bit)
