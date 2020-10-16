What Causes this in the strategy tester. One shows Results from the XM Global Third party version of MT5 and The other Shows the Original right from the MT5 Website
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Then this is the Same Bot Optimization Using the Original Meta trader Strategy Tester
What Causes the Straight line all settings are the same