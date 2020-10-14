VPS.I already downloaded MT5

How do download a VPS without the system prompting me to download MT first? I already have MT5!!
 

MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5?
This VPS is per trading account.

Use this thread to know about how to subscribe: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872
and read this VPS webpages: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps

This is my MT5 (and I can subscribe to VPS now to connect my trading account with this VPS):

