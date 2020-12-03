Importing tick data now only JSON format?
Ian,
I am sure you figured this out already but for those that may be having the same issue when you create a custom symbol in MT5 after you have created the custom symbol navigate to the below screen:
Highlight the custom currency pair > highlight "bars/ticks" option > select the timeframe you wish to upload (the below is daily) > click the "import bars option" at the bottom of the dialogue box. Make sure that your data is structured correctly so that the data uploads correctly for the currency pair.
Hi,
I have successfully imported tick data to an MT5 demo account in the past (via the creation of a custom symbol). The format of the data was CSV and it worked very successfully in order to use the better testing facilities in MT5.
I wanted to create a new symbol a few days ago. This time I am only being given the option to import the JSON format.
I know that I could find a converter easily, but on principle, I would prefer to manipulate data as little as possible.
The broker involved says that they haven't made any changes to the MT5 implementation. However, someone else using a different but up to date MT5 installation can still see other options including CSV.
Any idea what might be causing the problem?
Thanks,
Ian