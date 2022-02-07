New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2650: Background chart loading and MQL5 code profiler improvements - page 3
Your example thingy doesn't at all elaborate what I posted.
You have provided nothing. You have not given any description. Here's a technical forum - if you're talking about a bug, you MUST provide as much detail as possible:
i wish to see metateader get full dark grey theme like Visual basic..
it been so long that style like so old
Hello, I read in another post that I could post a comment here about submitting a feature addition/request. If this is NOT the proper channel for this request, please direct me to the proper channel or thread for my request. My request is this: When navigating different tabs of multiple text documents in the MetaEditor 5, as well as, the MT5 platform itself, but with charts, could a developer somewhere in charge of UI design or app-navigation please add a feature to allow the opening of a previously closed tab? For example, try to think of the right-click option, available in the Firefox web browser, that allows a user to right-click any open tab and select, from the context menu, the option to "Reopen Closed Tab". (Please see the picture below. The option is located at the very bottom of the context menu.) I think this function would be quite useful because sometimes we all close a tab and then want to reopen it a split second later because of some afterthought. Maybe that's just the way my brain operates but I'm sure people would find the feature useful. Thank you for your time and I look forward to hearing from someone about this; or, even better, to see the feature update as part of the next release of MT5/MetaEditor 5. Take care.