MT4 Timeframes
In mt5 we have additional timeframes like M2 H2 etc.
Is there a way on a life chart to get these bars in Mt4.
[Will post my code currently on mobile phone]
I tried to create arrays for OHLC and then to calculate bars for e.g M2 and the populate the arrays.
But I have a feeling I am doing unnecessary work
- range bars on offline chart
- Other timeframes
- Using range bars
Find a offline chart generator (for Build 600+)
thank you.
Jefferson Metha:
Aside from Offline,Renko and some other custom TFs builders - the only one and first coder i saw in the wide wide net (coding world) "Mladen Rakic" who invented the custom TFs code for MT4 - unfortunately rare peoples know of this creation,as example "ex4" file format can be posted for to test/check/exercise by users but i doubts will be removed/deleted by mods as they only allow mq4 - :)
enum enTimeFrames { tf_cu = 0, // Current time frame tf_m1 = 1, // 1 minute tf_m2 = 2, // 2 minutes tf_m3 = 3, // 3 minutes tf_m4 = 4, // 4 minutes tf_m5 = 5, // 5 minutes tf_m6 = 6, // 6 minutes tf_m10 = 10, // 10 minutes tf_m12 = 12, // 12 minutes tf_m15 = 15, // 15 minutes tf_m20 = 20, // 20 minutes tf_m30 = 30, // 30 minutes tf_h1 = 60, // 1 hour tf_h2 = 120, // 2 hours tf_h3 = 180, // 3 hours tf_h4 = 240, // 4 hours tf_h6 = 360, // 6 hours tf_h8 = 480, // 8 hours tf_h12 = 720, // 12 hours tf_d1 = 1440, // daily tf_w1 = 10080, // weekly tf_mn = 43200 // monthly };
