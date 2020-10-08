MT4 Timeframes

New comment
 
In mt5 we have additional timeframes like M2 H2 etc. 
Is there a way on a life chart to get these bars in Mt4. 

[Will post my code currently on mobile phone]
I tried to create arrays for OHLC and then to calculate bars for e.g M2 and the populate the arrays. 
But I have a feeling I am doing unnecessary work
 
Find a offline chart generator (for Build 600+)
 
thank you. 
Found an article by Vladimir Karputov  
 
Jefferson Metha:
thank you. 
Found an article by Vladimir Karputov  

Aside from Offline,Renko and some other custom TFs builders - the only one and first coder i saw in the wide wide net (coding world) "Mladen Rakic" who invented the custom TFs code for MT4 - unfortunately rare peoples know of this creation,as example "ex4" file format can be posted for to test/check/exercise by users but i doubts will be removed/deleted by mods as they only allow mq4 - :)


enum enTimeFrames
      {
         tf_cu  = 0,     // Current time frame
         tf_m1  = 1,     // 1 minute
         tf_m2  = 2,     // 2 minutes
         tf_m3  = 3,     // 3 minutes
         tf_m4  = 4,     // 4 minutes
         tf_m5  = 5,     // 5 minutes
         tf_m6  = 6,     // 6 minutes
         tf_m10 = 10,    // 10 minutes
         tf_m12 = 12,    // 12 minutes
         tf_m15 = 15,    // 15 minutes
         tf_m20 = 20,    // 20 minutes
         tf_m30 = 30,    // 30 minutes
         tf_h1  = 60,    // 1 hour
         tf_h2  = 120,   // 2 hours
         tf_h3  = 180,   // 3 hours
         tf_h4  = 240,   // 4 hours
         tf_h6  = 360,   // 6 hours
         tf_h8  = 480,   // 8 hours
         tf_h12 = 720,   // 12 hours
         tf_d1  = 1440,  // daily
         tf_w1  = 10080, // weekly
         tf_mn  = 43200  // monthly
      };
extra custom TFs
New comment