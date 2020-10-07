Metaediter v5 build 2375 bug?
imamushroom:I would try following first.
Hello,
I have the following code:
Where upper_cond = bool, bands.bbl_0 & bands.bbl_1 are double struct members, and upper & lower are doubles.
When I compile I'm getting the following error on the second == (i.e. bands.bbl_0 == lower) which doesn't seem normal as I believe the code is correct.
Any ideas how I should get over this problem please?
Thanks
if(upper_cond && (bands.bbl_0 == bands.bbl_1) && ((bands.bbl_0 == upper) || (bands.bbl_0 == lower))) { break; }
Soewono Effendi:
I would try following first.
I would try following first.
Just the same thing with this modification.
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Hello,
I have the following code:
Where upper_cond = bool, bands.bbl_0 & bands.bbl_1 are double struct members, and upper & lower are doubles.
When I compile I'm getting the following error on the second == (i.e. bands.bbl_0 == lower) which doesn't seem normal as I believe the code is correct.
Any ideas how I should get over this problem please?
Thanks