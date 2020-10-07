Dialog window

Hi.
The demo expert advisor I wrote, I want this window to open.
Can you help me ?
test_indicator_market.png  29 kb
 
Your image clearly shows a custom indicator properties window. It has nothing to do with your EA.
 
Kamran Huseyn:
Hi.
The demo expert advisor I wrote, I want this window to open.
Can you help me ?

Hi Kamran ... if I understood your question correctly, so far your EA displays a window with some basic properties but not that nice as the image you attached, with an icon, a price, etc.  Give a try to the below link to see if that is what you're asking, hope that helps:

https://docs.mql4.com/basis/preprosessor/compilation

hi Fernando I think Kamran trying to have this type of controller window  Test or Buy Demo Window instead of standart controller window  Standard Controller Window

 
William Roeder:
Your image clearly shows a custom indicator properties window. It has nothing to do with your EA.

Thank you for your quick turnaround.
it was just the example I showed.

This is exactly what I want to do: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352841#comment_18633913

thanks.

