Dialog window

Hi Kamran ... if I understood your question correctly, so far your EA displays a window with some basic properties but not that nice as the image you attached, with an icon, a price, etc. Give a try to the below link to see if that is what you're asking, hope that helps:
https://docs.mql4.com/basis/preprosessor/compilation
Rene Fernando Tovar Macchi, 2020.10.06 23:45
hi Fernando I think Kamran trying to have this type of controller window instead of standart controller window
Your image clearly shows a custom indicator properties window. It has nothing to do with your EA.
Thank you for your quick turnaround.
it was just the example I showed.
This is exactly what I want to do:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352841#comment_18633913
thanks.
