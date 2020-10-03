How to increase the free space between the MT4 candles?
How to increase the free space between the MT4 candles?
As shown in the chart below (this is not MT4).
Could it be possible to create a script for this?
Yes. You can draw the candles by yourself. Take a look at the free source code of some Heiken Ashi Indicators and adapt the technique to draw regular candles instead. On top set the colors for the original candles to the background color of the chart.
Yes. You can draw the candles by yourself. Take a look at the free source code of some Heiken Ashi Indicators and adapt the technique to draw regular candles instead. On top set the colors for the original candles to the background color of the chart.
Thanks a lot for the explanation.
I understand the principle you are talking about, but unfortunately I am not a coder.
I will seek help from those who can write me this script.
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How to increase the free space between the MT4 candles?
As shown in the chart below (this is not MT4).
Could it be possible to create a script for this?