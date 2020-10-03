code behaves differently in every tick mode vs one minute OHLC

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every ticks

every tick mode


ohlc

ohlc mode


my code closes position by averaging. the codes behave different in every tick vs one minute ohlc mode

void ClosePosition(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE postype)
  {
//---

   double   accprofit  = 0,
            posprofit  = 0,
            unitlots   = 0,
            unitprofit = 0;

   for(int i = PositionsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)
   {
      if(position.SelectByIndex(i))
      {
         if(position.Symbol() == _Symbol && position.Magic() == MagicNum)
         {
            if(position.PositionType() == postype)
            {
               posprofit = position.Profit();

               if(posprofit > 0 || accprofit + posprofit > 0)
               {
                  trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket());
                  accprofit += posprofit;
                  Sleep(800);
                  continue;
               }

               if(accprofit > 0)
               {
                  unitprofit = MathAbs(posprofit) / (position.Volume() * 100);
                  unitlots   = MathFloor(accprofit / unitprofit) / 100;
                  unitlots   = NormalizeDouble(unitlots, 2);

                  if(unitlots >= min_vol)
                  {
                     trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(), unitlots);
                     Sleep(800);
                     break;
                  }
               }
            }
         }
      }
   }

//---
  }

what is wrong?

 

not sure if the problem is due to requote

any idea how to set EA to trade in market execution mode?

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