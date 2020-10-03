code behaves differently in every tick mode vs one minute OHLC
not sure if the problem is due to requote
any idea how to set EA to trade in market execution mode?
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every tick mode
ohlc mode
my code closes position by averaging. the codes behave different in every tick vs one minute ohlc mode
what is wrong?