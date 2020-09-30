how to define lable that can move when resize the window
try CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , and ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER,
Try using CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER and ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER and redefine your distances.
Lorentzos Roussos:thanks
try CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , and ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER
try CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER , and ANCHOR_RIGHT_UPPER
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hi
I put label in my expert and use below codes
here in this line:
I define 805 for
OBJPROP_XDISTANCE
and 143 for
OBJPROP_YDISTANCE
it worked correctly but problem is that when I resize the chart's window label hide behind the window I mean I want when I resize window label move in correct place
below image is showing label before I resizing the window
and below image is showing label after I resizing chart's window
in above image when I resizing window label behind the window
Best Regards
Neda