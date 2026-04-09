Help: Cannot install MT5. Proxy server

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Proxy Sever window always appears. I only use Wifi and do not use Proxy Sever.

Operating System Windows 10

Installing how? Please help me. Thanks


 
Use linux, bro? Next time you ask, post English will have reply.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 on a Lightsail Windows server 2019 does not connect

Dominik Christian Egert, 2022.02.16 09:31

You are inserting your brokers login data into the proxy config.

Skip the proxy setup and go forward with the setup.

Then, after installation, start MT5. Add an account and enter your login details.

 
I have the same problem, have you find something to fix it?
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