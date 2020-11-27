Error i thing is bug maybe

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help

#property copyright "Testing"
#property strict
#property show_inputs

int v;
extern int x=1;//first Value
input int y=1; //Looping Value
input int z=1; //End Value*

int OnInit()
  {
   if (z<x || z<y){
   Alert ("Wrong Parameter !!");
   return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
   }
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   Alert("Script End");
  }

void OnStart()
  {
   for(int i=x; i>z; i+=y)v+=i;
   Alert(v);
  }

this input

this return

  
for(int i=x; i>z; i+=y)v+=i;

Maybe should be

for(int i=x; i<=z; i+=y)v+=i;
 
Muhammad Rifai Simanjuntak: help 
for(int i=x; i>z; i+=y)v+=i;
  1. 1 is not greater than 99. Loop does nothing.
    X Z I I>Z
    1 99 1 False

  2. How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
    Questions Not To Ask
              My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.

  3. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
 

thans all for u

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