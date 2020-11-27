Error i thing is bug maybe
for(int i=x; i>z; i+=y)v+=i;
Maybe should be
for(int i=x; i<=z; i+=y)v+=i;
Muhammad Rifai Simanjuntak: help
for(int i=x; i>z; i+=y)v+=i;
- 1 is not greater than 99. Loop does nothing.
X Z I I>Z 1 99 1 False
-
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
Questions Not To Ask
My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
thans all for u
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
help