Business trouble after registration and login

After yesterday's registration on MQL5.com and later logging in to the community on the MT4 platform, all my product offers have disappeared, don't you know why? (Experts on indicators .....)

The store is clean and only shows one item purchased yesterday that cannot be downloaded (because payment is verified for 7 days)

From the moment you log in, you can't find any product, no demo or install anything, it won't help you log out or restart. Thanks for the advice Petr

 
You should login to the Community tab with your forum login (not by your email; your forum login is petrsatinsky) and your forum password.


How to check it?
You can go to the Journal, and check the following:

It should be the following in your case:

MQL5.community: activated for 'petrsatinsky', balance: ...

 
Petr Satinsky:

Login with your petrsatinsky username and not your email.

 
Sergej Golubev
Sergej Golubev
Petr Satinský :
Logged in by name
Shop without items
shows only yesterday's purchase
 
Petr Satinsky:

Please only post in English in the forum.

When quoting other people please do not translate the quotes to your language.

 
market products not showing in the mt4 market tab

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.06.05 12:45

Not all products are showing in the Market tab of your MT4 platform.

You can always search for a specific product in the upper right corner (by name) and you will find it.



 
Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.

 
Thanks for the help, solved by uninstalling MT4 from your computer, and removing all the folders including appdata, everything runs as it should.

Thanks again Petr


