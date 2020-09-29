Business trouble after registration and login
How to check it?
You can go to the Journal, and check the following:
It should be the following in your case:
MQL5.community: activated for 'petrsatinsky', balance: ...
After yesterday's registration on MQL5.com and later logging in to the community on the MT4 platform, all my product offers have disappeared, don't you know why? (Experts on indicators .....)
The store is clean and only shows one item purchased yesterday that cannot be downloaded (because payment is verified for 7 days)
From the moment you log in, you can't find any product, no demo or install anything, it won't help you log out or restart. Thanks for the advice Petr
Login with your petrsatinsky username and not your email.
Please only post in English in the forum.
When quoting other people please do not translate the quotes to your language.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
market products not showing in the mt4 market tab
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.06.05 12:45
Not all products are showing in the Market tab of your MT4 platform.
You can always search for a specific product in the upper right corner (by name) and you will find it.
Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
After yesterday's registration on MQL5.com and later logging in to the community on the MT4 platform, all my product offers have disappeared, don't you know why? (Experts on indicators .....)
The store is clean and only shows one item purchased yesterday that cannot be downloaded (because payment is verified for 7 days)
From the moment you log in, you can't find any product, no demo or install anything, it won't help you log out or restart. Thanks for the advice Petr