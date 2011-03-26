New build?
Switch on "Auto Open Chart" checkbox:
thank you for quick response,
never knew about that second click functionality there.
Regards
None of my saved ea's, some from the Wizard, will show a chart with the trades placed.
Is anyone else having this problem?
-Regards