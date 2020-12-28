Indicators: SMART-ZONE

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SMART-ZONE:

When MaxBand > MA of MaxBnd => SMART-ZONE HIGH When MA of MinBnd > MinBand => SMART-ZONE LOW You can set the bandperiod of Max/MIN Band, and the period and the method of M Aof Max/Min Band With different parameters, the indicator gives us the pivotal areas or the trend areas

SMART-ZONE

Author: parisparis

 
Im quite new to forex any tips on how to use this?
 

This looks good, but compiling the code puts the Smart-Zone.ex4 in MT4 Experts folder. I had to move it manually copy to indicators folder to see it working. Why is that behaviour ?  

Thanks. 

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