Indicators: SMART-ZONE
Im quite new to forex any tips on how to use this?
This looks good, but compiling the code puts the Smart-Zone.ex4 in MT4 Experts folder. I had to move it manually copy to indicators folder to see it working. Why is that behaviour ?
Thanks.
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SMART-ZONE:
When MaxBand > MA of MaxBnd => SMART-ZONE HIGH When MA of MinBnd > MinBand => SMART-ZONE LOW You can set the bandperiod of Max/MIN Band, and the period and the method of M Aof Max/Min Band With different parameters, the indicator gives us the pivotal areas or the trend areas
Author: parisparis