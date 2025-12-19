How to delete account - page 2
Please delete my account and send email confirmation confirming account deletion.
You need to contact the Service Desk for it.
Delete my account immediately please
you need to chat to service desk.
Delete it yourselves at https://www.mql5.com/en/contact . . .
Hello,
I would like to request to delete my account. Thanks.
