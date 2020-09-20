EA Robot Assistance
It would be a pleasure to have someone who can assist in this EA.
The purpose is for backtesting.
To make it more clearer from the above image, the rules stands.
But trade management rules are:
1). 8 steps martingale; with 2 steps martingale at ago.( That is to say, Using the Bullish rule entry as an example; if 1st candle opens, and it turns bearish, enter martingale for 2nd candle. If this 2nd candle turns bullish, STOP trade, we win ). thus 2x, 2x, 2x, 2x.
2). If probably the 2nd step martingale loses, also STOP trade, and wait for another signal to CONTINUE the 3rd step martingale.
Let me know if it was understood...
Post your request as a job in the Freelance section.
An Expert Advisor where you can set the type of candlestick pattern: Morse code
Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns), using Take Profit and Stop Loss.
Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish):
The desired combination of candlesticks is selected from the drop-down list:
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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It would be a pleasure to have someone who can assist in this EA.
The purpose is for backtesting.
To make it more clearer from the above image, the rules stands.
But trade management rules are:
1). 8 steps martingale; with 2 steps martingale at ago.( That is to say, Using the Bullish rule entry as an example; if 1st candle opens, and it turns bearish, enter martingale for 2nd candle. If this 2nd candle turns bullish, STOP trade, we win ). thus 2x, 2x, 2x, 2x.
2). If probably the 2nd step martingale loses, also STOP trade, and wait for another signal to CONTINUE the 3rd step martingale.
Let me know if it was understood...