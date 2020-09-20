EA Robot Assistance

New comment
 

Rule


It would be a pleasure to have someone who can assist in this EA.

The purpose is for backtesting.

To make it more clearer from the above image, the rules  stands.

But trade management rules are:

1). 8 steps martingale; with 2 steps martingale at ago.( That is to say, Using the Bullish rule entry as an example;  if 1st candle opens, and it turns bearish, enter martingale for 2nd candle. If this 2nd candle turns bullish, STOP trade, we win ). thus 2x, 2x, 2x, 2x.

2). If probably the 2nd step martingale loses, also STOP trade, and wait for another signal to CONTINUE the 3rd step martingale.


Let me know if it was understood...

 
LUCAS ULOR:


It would be a pleasure to have someone who can assist in this EA.

The purpose is for backtesting.

To make it more clearer from the above image, the rules  stands.

But trade management rules are:

1). 8 steps martingale; with 2 steps martingale at ago.( That is to say, Using the Bullish rule entry as an example;  if 1st candle opens, and it turns bearish, enter martingale for 2nd candle. If this 2nd candle turns bullish, STOP trade, we win ). thus 2x, 2x, 2x, 2x.

2). If probably the 2nd step martingale loses, also STOP trade, and wait for another signal to CONTINUE the 3rd step martingale.


Let me know if it was understood...

Post your request as a job in the Freelance section.

 

An Expert Advisor where you can set the type of candlestick pattern:  Morse code

Trading based on preset candlestick combinations (patterns), using Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Candlesticks are marked as "1" (bullish) and "0" (bearish):

Morse code

The desired combination of candlesticks is selected from the drop-down list:

Morse code inputs

Morse code
Morse code
  • www.mql5.com
Size of a candle (histogram) The indicator displays the candlestick size (High-Low) and its direction in the form of a colored histogram. MAX_LOT The script calculates the maximum lot size that can be used to open a position using the entire free...
New comment