inicator with line in main window and sub window

hi everyone

it's possible to have an icustom inidcator to show both ris and ma of price when applied in charts?

thanks

 
Not really because of the difference in range

 

i mean like this picture when i apply custom indicator to the chart bothe ma and rsi be on the chart like this pic


 
You can do that by displaying the moving average as objects.
 
Seyedmasoud Hashemi: it's possible to have an icustom inidcator to show both ris and ma of price when applied in charts?

You can try ChartIndicatorAdd - Chart Operations - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5 (not in the MT4 documentation.)

Why bother? Code doesn't have eyes. It can't see them. If you want to see them, just add them; takes five seconds each.

 
thanks as i understand ther is no way a indcator  can have buffer in both main and subwindow in mt4, right?

