inicator with line in main window and sub window

hi everyone
it's possible to have an icustom inidcator to show both ris and ma of price when applied in charts?
thanks
Not really because of the difference in range
You can try ChartIndicatorAdd - Chart Operations - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5 (not in the MT4 documentation.)
Why bother? Code doesn't have eyes. It can't see them. If you want to see them, just add them; takes five seconds each.
thanks as i understand ther is no way a indcator can have buffer in both main and subwindow in mt4, right?
