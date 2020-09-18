How to code Ichimoku based breakout cloud?
double tenkan_sen =iIchimoku(NULL,0,9,26,52,MODE_TENKANSEN,0); double kijun_sen =iIchimoku(NULL,0,9,26,52,MODE_KIJUNSEN,0); double senkouspanA =iIchimoku(NULL,0,9,26,52,MODE_SENKOUSPANA,0); double senkouspanB =iIchimoku(NULL,0,9,26,52,MODE_SENKOUSPANB,0); double chikouspan =iIchimoku(NULL,0,9,26,52,MODE_CHIKOUSPAN,0);
Where do these appear in your code? They should be in OnTick() or start()
Learn to code. EA builders create poor quality code.
I put on global
Im new. Im not sure how to code breakout on cloud. SO i write the code above
Agus Wahyu Pratomo:
thanks it works
But i think my code about how to identifi breaking out the cloud is wrong. How i suppose to do to code that
Maybe someone knows where it went wrong?
Sorry im newbie in coding stuff
thank you