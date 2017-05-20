Ichimoku cloud breakout EA
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Hello everyone,
I have the following issue with my EA.
I intend for it to Open trades when the price breaks out of the Kumo cloud while being above the Kijun for buys and below for sells,
with Exits based on Price close crossing below the Kijun for buy orders and above the Kijun for sell orders.
The EA will make entries as I intend however it will exit it's positions way too late.
Whereas if I set the entry conditions to merely have the price be outside the kumo instead of crossing out of the Kumo, the Kijun exits work without fault.
I hope anyone here could tell me how slightly altering entry requirements could affect the exits so badly, and how I could rewrite price kumo breakout entry better to avoid having it affect the exits.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.