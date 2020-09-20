Experts: EA Potential Entries - Version 3 MT4
Sorry, but I can't choose any parameters. Regards
Your code is nice, very good work.
Best wishes
Lorant Nemeth:Thank you Lorant,
Best wishes
Your code is nice, very good work.
Best wishes
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EA Potential Entries - Version 3 MT4:
Are you tired of getting beaten down by volatile market all the time because you are not fast enough and sometimes you loss control ? Well I am and that is why I created this EA to help me trade potential entries by setting up the trend, my position size and the Maximum amount that I want to risk
Author: Mario Gharib