Experts: EA Potential Entries - Version 3 MT4

New comment
 

EA Potential Entries - Version 3 MT4:

Are you tired of getting beaten down by volatile market all the time because you are not fast enough and sometimes you loss control ? Well I am and that is why I created this EA to help me trade potential entries by setting up the trend, my position size and the Maximum amount that I want to risk

EA Potential Entries - Version 3 MT4

Author: Mario Gharib

 
Sorry, but I can't choose any parameters. Regards
[Deleted]  
Meta2:
Sorry, but I can't choose any parameters. Regard

Hello, 

Check your chat box,

 
I also cant choose parameter
[Deleted]  
izs.litefinance:
I also cant choose parameter

Hello,

Kindly check out your chat box 

 

Your code is nice, very good work.

Best wishes

[Deleted]  
Lorant Nemeth:

Your code is nice, very good work.

Best wishes

Thank you Lorant, 
We do appreciate your feedback 
We hope you become more profitable and financially independent 
New comment