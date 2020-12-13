Please what is it called technically
1 Please what is it called technically this price difference that you see in the screnshot below ?? I looked and the taxes are zero
2 second question what is it called when you always ,always close an (example) order of 3.00 (already without commissions )
and always in the history you find 2.43 2.12 ,,,, ? slippage ???
3 what is it called when you make a sell order and the price at click jumps down
and while you put buy order the price jumps up? the jump is linked to your click, I have footage of this
what is this technically called
these systems are used by all brokers or just Fusionmarkets does it? ??
i tried to ask the broker
He says that since I gave him money the right is always his,
Thanks very much for the replies
It is called "Spread". It is the difference between the "Ask" and the "Bid" price.
When you "Buy" or go "Long", then the order is placed or opened at the "Ask" Price, but it is closed (ex. Stop-Loss or Take-Profit) at the "Bid" price.
When you "Sell" or go "Short", then the order is opened at the "Bid" price, but it is closed at the "Ask" price.
It is called "Spread". It is the difference between the "Ask" and the "Bid" price.
When you "Buy" or go "Long", then the order is placed or opened at the "Ask" Price, but it is closed (ex. Stop-Loss or Take-Profit) at the "Bid" price.
When you "Sell" or go "Short", then the order is opened at the "Bid" price, but it is closed at the "Ask" price.
Hi ElisaP, to your second question "what is it called when you always ,always close an (example) order of 3.00 (already without commissions )
and always in the history you find 2.43 2.12 ,,,, ? slippage ??? "
... would you please guide me where do you see those numbers? or share a new screenshot asking for specific numbers you would like to understand? thks...
It is called "Spread". It is the difference between the "Ask" and the "Bid" price.
When you "Buy" or go "Long", then the order is placed or opened at the "Ask" Price, but it is closed (ex. Stop-Loss or Take-Profit) at the "Bid" price.
When you "Sell" or go "Short", then the order is opened at the "Bid" price, but it is closed at the "Ask" price.
sure???do you have a calculator to do the sums or do you want me to lend it to you?
It is called "Spread". It is the difference between the "Ask" and the "Bid" price.
When you "Buy" or go "Long", then the order is placed or opened at the "Ask" Price, but it is closed (ex. Stop-Loss or Take-Profit) at the "Bid" price.
When you "Sell" or go "Short", then the order is opened at the "Bid" price, but it is closed at the "Ask" price.
sorry Fernando what's this called ???? spread ???
Thanks
sorry Fernando what's this called ???? spread ???
Thanks
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1 Please what is it called technically this price difference that you see in the screnshot below ?? I looked and the taxes are zero
2 second question what is it called when you always ,always close an (example) order of 3.00 (already without commissions )
and always in the history you find 2.43 2.12 ,,,, ? slippage ???
3 what is it called when you make a sell order and the price at click jumps down
and while you put buy order the price jumps up? the jump is linked to your click, I have footage of this
what is this technically called
these systems are used by all brokers or just Fusionmarkets does it? ??
i tried to ask the broker
He says that since I gave him money the right is always his,
Thanks very much for the replies