Disable/enable trades

Hy please help me i have been trying to open my trades but they all say trade is disabled so how do i enable them?
 
Check your AutoTrading on your Meta Menu bar

 
Contact your broker, your account is probably not enabled for trading.

Check whether you have enabled the instuments you want to trade in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.

