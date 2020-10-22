Scripts: Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system) MT4
Thanks Mario,
Does it have a magic #? If no could you code one in as it's helpful if you wish to trade multi currency prs.
Regards.
So that it can trade with other Eas on the same a/c & also to identify each currency prs. from each Ea for trade analysis. All Eas now have magic #s either as an input or encoded.
Thanks.
Hi,
I tried to use this code, but when I want to run it is set that is a problem with the settings. I check what could be the problem and I can not understand. Did you come trough this already? or have any idea on what should be the problem?
Many Thanks,
Dumitru
Hey Mario, thank you for the script. Have compiled and tested both.
I have used the Anti Martingale script which works fine.
The Martingale on MT4 does not seem to work.
No matter what the parameters are it only takes out a max of two trades.
Are you able to check this to see why?
Thanks in advance - Dean.
So that it can trade with other Eas on the same a/c & also to identify each currency prs. from each Ea for trade analysis. All Eas now have magic #s either as an input or encoded.
Thanks.
@NAZMTAZ This EA does not have a magic number, but it could get a update to include the magic number
Hi,
I tried to use this code, but when I want to run it is set that is a problem with the settings. I check what could be the problem and I can not understand. Did you come trough this already? or have any idea on what should be the problem?
Many Thanks,
Dumitru
@Dumitru010 the script will place
- BUY trades from bottom to top, and not from top to bottom, while
- SELL trade from top to bottom, and not from bottom to top.
Hey Mario, thank you for the script. Have compiled and tested both.
I have used the Anti Martingale script which works fine.
The Martingale on MT4 does not seem to work.
No matter what the parameters are it only takes out a max of two trades.
Are you able to check this to see why?
Thanks in advance - Dean.
@Dean Manser the script is correct, check out the image
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Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system) MT4:
This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.
Author: Mario Gharib