Mt5's system built-in tool "Gann fan lines" and "Gann grid lines" can not used?
yeah
it's really disappointing
I am not professional with this Gann tools (I never used it) but it is moved up and down:
naweeeeed:How do you use it?
Can you explain here?
Yes, I found -
- MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Analytical Objects
- MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Analytical Objects → Gann Tools → Gann Fan
- MetaTrader 5 Help → Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis → Analytical Objects → Gann Tools → Gann Grid
Analytical Objects - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
Identifying trends, plotting channels, defining cycles and support/resistance levels — all these and many other tasks can be solved using analytical objects. The trading platform provides 46 analytical tools. They include geometric shapes, channels, Gann, Fibonacci and Elliott tools, and more. Unlike technical indicators, graphical objects are...
Sergey Golubev #:
Yes, I found -
Notice that the blue circle I marked.
Mt5's system built-in tool "Gann fan lines" and "Gann grid lines" can not drag up and down.
But Mt4's can do it.
Is that the same with yours?