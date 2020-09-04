MT5 Chart Problem in every case
If you are using D1 (or at least H1) timeframe so - go to MT5 - Tools - Options
and change Max bars on the chart -
and right mouse click on the Symbols in Market Watch - select the symbold and Bars/Ticks - Request.
If those actions does not help so - change the broker.
Hi everyone!, I'm new using MT5, please if someone can help me I will appreciate so much... It doesn't matter which chart I'm watching I can't go more than August - 4 -2019... Why? want to se more data for example like 2018, 2017, etc... But I can,'t...
Please help meee!!!...