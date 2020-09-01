Market Price not matching Chart Prices
It is correct (I do not see any problem):
Thanks for your reply, I mean with reference to the candlestick graph behind with the bid and ask price.
I dont know how many symbols your broker offers but i noticed the Order window symbol is "GBPUSD."
and the chart is "GBPUSD"
i might be wrong , open up the symbols list in the new order tab to make sure.
Thanks for your reply, and good spot, I didn't notice the ".".
Unfortunately ensuring the graph and Order window match as below still has the same issue.
I have checked another symbol "USDCAD." and this has the same issue (attachment MT4_2).
Any help appreciated.
Thanks.
Okay now its weird .hmm .Same thing happens when you have :
- one mt4 open
- one chart open
- no eas
- no indicators
Yes, same thing with just one mt4 terminal open, one chart, no EA's or indicators.
I 'am not aware of this issue then .
What is your MT4 version ? so maybe someone who is informed can assist you
Thanks for your suggestions. Currently running V4.00 Build 1280.
I'll try uninstalling MT4 and reinstalling in case it is something I have done.
Thanks again.
you are welcome ,yeah the next step is trying this platform on another machine
Hi,
The prices I am seeing in the Order window do not match the chart data.
Does anyone know the reason for this?
Thanks.