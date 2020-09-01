Market Price not matching Chart Prices

Hi, 

The prices I am seeing in the Order window do not match the chart data.

Does anyone know the reason for this?

Thanks.

Files:
MT4.png  35 kb
 

It is correct (I do not see any problem):

 

Thanks for your reply, I mean with reference to the candlestick graph behind with the bid and ask price.

Thanks.

 
I dont know how many symbols your broker offers but i noticed the Order window symbol is "GBPUSD."

and the chart is "GBPUSD" 

i might be wrong , open up the symbols list in the new order tab to make sure.

 

Thanks for your reply, and good spot, I didn't notice the ".".

Unfortunately ensuring the graph and Order window match as below still has the same issue.

I have checked another symbol "USDCAD." and this has the same issue (attachment MT4_2).

Any help appreciated.

Thanks.

Files:
MT4.png  50 kb
MT4_2.png  51 kb
 
Okay now its weird .hmm .Same thing happens when you have :

  • one mt4 open
  • one chart open
  • no eas 
  • no indicators
?
 

Yes, same thing with just one mt4 terminal open, one chart, no EA's or indicators. 

Files:
MT4_3.png  50 kb
 
I 'am not aware of this issue then .

What is your MT4 version ? so maybe someone who is informed can assist you

 

Thanks for your suggestions. Currently running V4.00 Build 1280.

I'll try uninstalling MT4 and reinstalling in case it is something I have done.

Thanks again.

 
you are welcome ,yeah the next step is trying this platform on another machine 

