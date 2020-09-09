I lost the ratings of my products in "Market" - why?
No idea from anybody? I mean I suddenly "lost" the yellow-marked stars within my customers' rating:
Any suggestion how to solve the issue?
Thanks Marco for your response.
I already used said search function but found nothing that explains my issues exactly. However I have an assumption:
I initially offered my product for free (for more than 2 years) and received several good reviews within said time span - of course without ever "forcing" anybody to give a 5-star rating. I then decided to set my product to "paid" and all said reviews stayed accepted/valid. However a few weeks ago suddenly the 5-star-rating got cancelled. Is this due to a new rule that reviews received within a "freeware offering" don't qualify for paid products anymore?
Best,
Bernhard
Hi everyone,
Can anybody tell me how it is possible that the products I offer as a seller lost their rating (yellow marked 5-star system)?
Best,
Bernhard