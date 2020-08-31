Why did EA not close ? `
The histogram is up (above zero) no cross has occurred.
The histogram is up (above zero) no cross has occurred.
Did I code this wrong or something ?
I was intending for the faster line"historgram" to be above the slower line"red line" for up trades, and faster line "histogram" below the slower line "red line" for selling or closing signal but nothing related to the 0 line
Is that not what I coded ? Or is this only the 0 line trading ?
From the MQL4 reference manual in the editor I'm reading this
Note In some systems it is called MACD Histogram and plotted as two lines. In MetaTrader 4 client terminal MACD is plotted as histogram. Example: if(iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)>iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,0)) return(0);
Lines cross up or down, but when plotted as histogram the manual seems to suggest it's the same except it's plotted as a histogram. Is this wrong ?
https://www.babypips.com/learn/forex/macd
Did I code this incorrectly or understand the MT4 indicator incorrectly somehow ?
Please advise
Thanks
What part of "The histogram is up (above zero) no cross has occurred" is unclear. What part of that has to do with code?
Do your own research and find out what the histogram means.
I understand what a histogram means. Are all histograms the same ?
I want to use the MACD crosses not the divergence part for certain things.
https://forex-indicators.net/macd
So I guess this answers why it didn't close position.
MACD is suppose to have 3 elements but this one seems to only have 2 ?
So how to make use of MACD and trigger line if this one doesn't have a trigger line ?
The histogram in the MT4 MACD does move very much like the MACD line and Trigger Lines, but I guess there is no way to make any code use of it ?
I was running this EA on demo for testing.
See the image showing a Buy signal and when the 1M and 5M MACD crosses down it was suppose to close trade but it didn't.
I don't see why but the code seems ok to me.
