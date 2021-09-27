Indicators: ATR adaptive SMA
@Mladen Rakic I am having troubles converting this to an include file, specificly what do i do with rates_total and prev? I would rather you suggest readings, than do the job for me. Thanks.
Since it is not using any extraordinary methods that would make it more complicated to convert it, you can convert it to include file as any other indicator that you have already converted to include file
see Include file attached. I dont know how to deal with the 2 variables rates_total and limit, saying "Undeclared identifier". I do not want you to fix it for me. Please refer me to a document or reading.
Use iBars() for rates_total and prev_calculated(initially zero) is same as rates_total unless there is a new bar.
but wont that mean that the function will only update 1 time per bar?
1) FYI for those trying to create include files: I found out I can import an indicator without creating an include file or a new function. Instead I used a mql command "resource". And I was able to import my external indicator into the ea, just as I would with an include or library file.
But, question for @Mladen Rakic : I have used "resource" in add in 2 indicators, both have OnCalculate; my question: Is there any issue with having these 2 files with same Oncalculate? or do i need to only use 1 function Oncalculate?
Rates_total and prev cannot be put on the include file. They are part of the OnCalculate() function.
Get the content inside the OnCalculate, create a new function, put the contents inside it.
Erase the contents from the OnCalculate function.
Call your newly created function inside the OnCalculate.
Move your new function to the include .mqh file.
#include <the_mqlfile.mqh> on your main app
It is done.
SImple.
PS: Create the respective parameters to pass to your new function. It depends on each indicator you will want to do this, as each one has its particular variables.
Pass them as function parameters.
it is nt as easy as that for this indicator.
Yes it is as simple as that, I just give a look at the source code of it. It can be done under 15 minutes.
What is being your main problem right now? Still the rates_total and Prev_rates ?
I am trying to add std deviation bands to this. See my attempt below and how it appears on the chart. I appreciate any advice on finding what i have done or have not done, and I prefer to find the solution myself if possible; but thanks to Mladen for creating the top 1 of 5 of my most used indicators.
//------------------------------------------------------------------ #property copyright "© mladen, 2020" #property link "mladenfx@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "ATR adaptive" //------------------------------------------------------------------ #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_label1 "SMA" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrWhite #property indicator_label2 "ATR adaptive" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrBlue #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_label3 "ATR adaptive" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_width3 2 #property indicator_label4 "ATR adaptive" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrYellow #property indicator_width4 2 #property indicator_label5 "ATR Upper Band" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrOrange #property indicator_label6 "ATR Lower Band" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrOrange #property strict // // // input int inpMaPeriod = 25; // SMA period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE inpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; // Price enum enColorMode { col_onSlope, // Change color on slope change col_onCross, // Change color on two sma cross }; input enColorMode inpColorMode = col_onCross; // Color change mode input double InpBandsDeviations = 1.0; double val[],valda[],valdb[],valc[],sma[],atr[],ExtStdDevBuffer[],ExtUpperBuffer[],ExtLowerBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { IndicatorBuffers(9); IndicatorDigits(Digits+1); SetIndexBuffer(0,sma,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,val,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,valda,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,valdb,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtUpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,ExtLowerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(6,valc,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(7,atr,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); SetIndexBuffer(8,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"ATR adaptive SMA ("+(string)inpMaPeriod+")"); return (INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int pos,r,i,limit = rates_total-prev_calculated; if(limit>=rates_total-1) limit = rates_total-1; if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; if(prev_calculated<1) { for(int j=0; j<inpMaPeriod; j++) { // ExtMovingBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; // ExtStdDevBuffer[j]=EMPTY_VALUE; ExtUpperBuffer[j]=EMPTY_VALUE; ExtLowerBuffer[j]=EMPTY_VALUE; } } struct sWorkStruct { double price; double tr; double sumtr; double min; double max; double sum; double sumSma; int period; int prevBar; sWorkStruct() : prevBar(-1), period(INT_MIN) {}; }; static sWorkStruct m_work[]; static int m_workSize = -1; if(m_workSize<=rates_total) m_workSize = ArrayResize(m_work,rates_total+100,400); if(valc[limit]==1) CleanPoint(limit,valda,valdb); for(i=limit, r=rates_total-i-1; i>=0 && !_StopFlag; i--,r++) { m_work[r].price = iMA(_Symbol,_Period,1,0,MODE_SMA,inpPrice,i);; m_work[r].tr = (r>0) ? (high[i]>close[i+1] ? high[i] : close[i+1]) -(low[i]<close[i+1] ? low[i] : close[i+1]) : high[i]-low[i]; if(r>inpMaPeriod) { m_work[r].sumSma = m_work[r-1].sumSma + m_work[r].price - m_work[r-inpMaPeriod].price; m_work[r].sumtr = m_work[r-1].sumtr + m_work[r].tr - m_work[r-inpMaPeriod].tr; } else { m_work[r].sumSma = m_work[r].price; for(int k=1; k<inpMaPeriod && r>=k; k++) m_work[r].sumSma += m_work[r-k].price; m_work[r].sumtr = m_work[r].tr; for(int k=1; k<inpMaPeriod && r>=k; k++) m_work[r].sumtr += m_work[r-k].tr; } atr[i] = m_work[r].sumtr/(double)inpMaPeriod; sma[i] = NormalizeDouble(m_work[r].sumSma/(double)inpMaPeriod,_Digits); if(m_work[r ].prevBar !=r || m_work[r+1].prevBar > r) { if(inpMaPeriod>1) { m_work[r].max = atr[ArrayMaximum(atr,inpMaPeriod-1,i)]; m_work[r].min = atr[ArrayMinimum(atr,inpMaPeriod-1,i)]; } else { m_work[r].max = -DBL_MAX; m_work[r].min = DBL_MAX; } } double _max = m_work[r].max > atr[i] ? m_work[r].max : atr[i]; double _min = m_work[r].min < atr[i] ? m_work[r].min : atr[i]; double _coeff = (_min!=_max) ? 1-(atr[i]-_min)/(_max-_min) : 0.5; int _period = int(inpMaPeriod*(_coeff+1.0)/2.0); if(m_work[r ].prevBar !=r || m_work[r+1].prevBar > r || m_work[r+1].period != _period) { m_work[r ].prevBar = r; m_work[r+1].prevBar = -1; m_work[r+1].period = _period; m_work[r].sum = 0; for(int k=1; k<_period && r>=k; k++) m_work[r].sum += m_work[r-k].price; } val[i] = (_period>0) ? NormalizeDouble((m_work[r].sum+m_work[r].price)/(double)_period,Digits+1) : m_work[r].price; if(inpColorMode==col_onSlope) valc[i] = (r>0) ? (val[i]>val[i+1]) ? 2 : (val[i]<val[i+1]) ? 1 : valc[i+1]: 0; else valc[i] = (val[i]>sma[i]) ? 2 :(val[i]<sma[i]) ? 1 : (r>0) ? valc[i+1]: 0; if(valc[i]==1) PlotPoint(i,valda,valdb,val); else valda[i] = valdb[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } for(int j=pos; j<rates_total && !IsStopped(); j++) { //--- calculate and write down StdDev ExtStdDevBuffer[j]=StdDev_Func(j,close,val,inpMaPeriod); //--- upper line ExtUpperBuffer[j]=val[j]+InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[j]; //--- lower line ExtLowerBuffer[j]=val[j]-InpBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[j]; } return(rates_total); } //------------------------------------------------------------------- // //------------------------------------------------------------------- void CleanPoint(int i,double& first[],double& second[]) { if(i>=Bars-3) return; if((second[i] != EMPTY_VALUE) && (second[i+1] != EMPTY_VALUE)) second[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE; else if((first[i] != EMPTY_VALUE) && (first[i+1] != EMPTY_VALUE) && (first[i+2] == EMPTY_VALUE)) first[i+1] = EMPTY_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PlotPoint(int i,double& first[],double& second[],double& from[]) { if(i>=Bars-2) return; if(first[i+1] == EMPTY_VALUE) if(first[i+2] == EMPTY_VALUE) { first[i] = from[i]; first[i+1] = from[i+1]; second[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else { second[i] = from[i]; second[i+1] = from[i+1]; first[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } else { first[i] = from[i]; second[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double StdDev_Func(int position,const double &price[],const double &MAprice[],int period) { //--- variables double StdDev_dTmp=0.0; //--- check for position if(position>=period) { //--- calcualte StdDev for(int i=0; i<period; i++) StdDev_dTmp+=MathPow(price[position-i]-MAprice[position],2); StdDev_dTmp=MathSqrt(StdDev_dTmp/period); } //--- return calculated value return(StdDev_dTmp); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ATR adaptive SMA:
ATR adaptive SMA (Simple Moving Average)
Author: Mladen Rakic