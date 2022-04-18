Error 10015 with a sell limit order
lippmaje:
Looks like the limit price is below the bid. Check PriceTop/Bottom.
Thanks for the reply lippmaje.
I also thought about it but the limit price is above the bid.
I'll leave another print with the prices for analysis.
Files:
Screenshot_25.png 117 kb
No idea. But since it's running in the tester you're able to reproduce the issue and add debug information like bid, ask etc.
Alexey Barkalov # :
for sell stop, price should be below than current price
No, it's not like this: Basic Principles - Trading Operations
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
Before you proceed to study the trade functions of the platform, you must have a clear understanding of the basic terms: order, deal and position...
I will attach the image with the sales order entry parameters.
Thank you.