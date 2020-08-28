Backesting Multicurrency is possible?

Hi, when you backtest you have to chose a pair for the backetest, but is it possible to buy or sell other currencies on this backtest. i dont know if i explained good enough.


Lets say i chose AUD/JPY  and my indicator says buy, but i want the EA to buy on AUD/JPY and sell (or buy) on other pair (EUR/CAD) for a random example.

Is this possible  on a backtest or not?

 
Yes.
 
How exactly? just writing that pair on the order  in the code right? i mean you dont need to do anything in the backtest option?

 
Here is a simple example: two symbols are set in the EA ('AUDJPY' and 'EURCAD'), and we run the test on 'GBPUSD'. And the advisor (working on GBPUSD) quietly opens positions on 'AUDJPY' and 'EURCAD'.

The Expert Advisor itself is given only as an example - it has neither Stop Loss nor Take Profit. No position closing - only one position will be opened.

Code: Example MultiSymbol EA.mq5

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                       Example MultiSymbol EA.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov"
#property version   "1.000"
/*
   barabashkakvn Trading engine 3.138
*/
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
//---
CPositionInfo  m_position;                // object of CPositionInfo class
CTrade         m_trade;                   // object of CTrade class
//--- input parameters
input group             "Symbols"
input string   InpSymbol_0    = "AUDJPY";    // Symbol #0: Name
input string   InpSymbol_1    = "EURCAD";    // Symbol #1: Name
input group             "Additional features"
input ulong    InpDeviation   = 10;          // Deviation
input ulong    InpMagic       = 200;         // Magic number
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- initialize the generator of random numbers
   MathSrand(GetTickCount());
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic);
   m_trade.SetMarginMode();
   m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   if(!IsPositionExists(InpSymbol_0))
     {
      int math_rand=MathRand(); // value within the range of 0 to 32767
      if(math_rand<32767/2)
         m_trade.Buy(1.0,InpSymbol_0);
      else
         m_trade.Sell(1.0,InpSymbol_0);
     }
   if(!IsPositionExists(InpSymbol_1))
     {
      int math_rand=MathRand(); // value within the range of 0 to 32767
      if(math_rand<32767/2)
         m_trade.Buy(1.0,InpSymbol_1);
      else
         m_trade.Sell(1.0,InpSymbol_1);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Is position exists                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsPositionExists(const string symbol)
  {
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties
         if(m_position.Symbol()==symbol && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic)
            return(true);
//---
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Result

Example MultiSymbol EA

