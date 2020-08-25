Profile page problem. No signals link
I have never saw any signal link on the place which you showed in the picture above.
Besides, I checked the profiles of many signal providers and no one is having the signal link on such a profile place.
Besides, I checked the profiles of many signal providers and no one is having the signal link on such a profile place.
Sergey Golubev:
Hello Sergey. Thanks for reply. Most profiles have this links if they provide (signals, products or jobs). I used to have this link all the time, just has gone yesterday
I can see something is going on on mql5 . Today more signal providers don't have this link, but others still have.
Vytautas Paliokas:
Many signal providers do not have this link.
It may be related to the rating or something ...
or it is related to profile settings, for example: you can check your profile for the setitngs of publishing the signals on profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/limuzinas2106/privacy
Vytautas Paliokas:
Must be some kind of website glitch, I will report this to the technicians.
Eleni Anna Branou:Thank You Eleni.
Regarding problems with website, now this type of message is poping up:
Files:
Hello. In mine profile page has gone signal link. Has this ever happened to anyone else?
Please help !