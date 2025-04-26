Previous Indicator Data MT5 not listed
Good day,
Can someone please advise on how to get previous indicator Data on dropdown menus when setting up the MA as it is not listed on the web terminal for MT5.
Regards
EDE
Step one: place the first indicator on the chart (in the example below it is 'Movong Average'). Step two: from the 'Naviagator' window drag the 'Custom Moving Average' indicator and go to the 'Paraneters' tab:
Step two: from the 'Naviagator' window drag the 'Custom Moving Average' indicator and go to the 'Paraneters' tab:
Thanks so much!
I am actually trying to do this via web terminal kindly see picture:
My recipe is only for the MetaTrader 5 terminal (for the desktop version of Windows). This does not work in WebTerminal.
Hello everybody,
Having the same problem here.
It seem that this feature is simply not working for all indicators .
Option "apply to previous indicator data " is simply not listed.
Somebody know what exactly the code has to contain in order for this feature to be functional?
Thanks.
Perhaps you should read the manual. You have to use the OnCalculate with the price.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
The option isn't listed on the mobile version of mt5
I've been trying to add a moving average set to previous indicators data
could anyone please help
Finally figured out how to fix it on mobile
Add moving average first then save without the option
then after saving you edit it again the option then appears
I was so frustrated aarg
