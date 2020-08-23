Novice: How can I achieve the following effect, in each band high and low point display value?
Those are text objects.
- Open View (Alt+V) → Data Window (Control+D) and see if the indicator also has data in buffers you can read with iCustom. If not:
- Find the naming pattern, so you can differentiate those objects from other text objects. Go through the object list, get the name, text, price, time of each object.
kaochikon :
You can take this code as a basis Size of candles 2 (text) and change it a little.
