How did I discover most of products for MetaTrader4/5 I've ever bought?
- Top Traders [only with proof]
- Best ways to promote my Expert Advisors on MQL5?
- purchased indicator locked
from payment system
It seems that voting on polls does not lift corresponding topic in the forum list. This is very strange IMHO. For an ordinary posting it's sufficient to edit a single char, and it gets lifted. But voting is more important change than such a minor edition. Should we probably create a suggestion to the service desk to improve this behaviour? Or may be someone knows about related discussions that have already took place?
- go to your profile (right top corner of this page)
- purchases (on the left side)
and you will see the products which you bought.
i am using this way because i am not selling anything (i am not a coder) ... i am just buying (as most of you all).
newdigital:
and you will see the products which you bought.
i am using this way because i am not selling anything (i am not a coder) ... i am just buying (as most of you all).
- go to your profile (right top corner of this page)
- purchases (on the left side)
and you will see the products which you bought.
i am using this way because i am not selling anything (i am not a coder) ... i am just buying (as most of you all).
it looks like an answer to some other question, not mine. ;-) the poll is about how you usually discover products before buying them.
marketeer:it's how it's designed. you can try the service desk to change it
it seems that voting on polls does not lift corresponding topic in the forum list. this is very strange imho. for an ordinary posting it's sufficient to edit a single char, and it gets lifted. but voting is more important change than such a minor edition. should we probably create a suggestion to the service desk to improve this behaviour? or may be someone knows about related discussions that have already took place?
it seems that voting on polls does not lift corresponding topic in the forum list. this is very strange imho. for an ordinary posting it's sufficient to edit a single char, and it gets lifted. but voting is more important change than such a minor edition. should we probably create a suggestion to the service desk to improve this behaviour? or may be someone knows about related discussions that have already took place?
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