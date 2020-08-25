MA indicator
Hi Guys.
Has anyone come across a moving average histogram but with the added condition if price is above or below the moving average?
I read your post at another forum too with the same inquiry,the best way to explain your query demonstrate with explaining picture/s
Something like this histogram?
Thank you for your reply, iv looked everywhere to try and find it. its basically the attached indicator. the histogram is over the main chart, im after a version with the histogram in the a separate box at the bottom, so i can read the buffers. because i cant seem to read the buffers from this indicator
after messing with so many indicator and so many setting for hours and hours. i found it is basically a moving average with periods of 160 and 1 with an added rule of price being under the MA or above.
I have tried getting in touch with the guy you made it, but no joy.
So you want the difference of the 2 Ma's in points basically (programmatically) and the visuals with the histogram on the separate window like @Vladimir Karputov showed
Try This , it has no separate window ,you can access the distance of the ma's in points with buffer 4 (if you know how)
#property copyright "Thread In Mql5.com" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/349494" #property description "Telegram : https://t.me/lorentzor\nInstagram : @rlorentzo\nTwitter : @lorentzo_r\nLinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorentzor\nYoutube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM0Lj06cAJagFWvSpb9N5zA\nFacebook : @LorentzoR" /* ways to connect .> : Telegram : https://t.me/lorentzor Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rlorentzo /OR/ @rlorentzo Twitter : https://twitter.com/lorentzo_r /OR/ @lorentzo_r LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorentzor Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM0Lj06cAJagFWvSpb9N5zA Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/LorentzoR /OR/ @LorentzoR Mql5.com : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lorio */ #property version "1.00" #property strict #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 4 input int SlowMaPeriod=100;//Slow MA Period input ENUM_MA_METHOD SlowMaMethod=MODE_SMA;//Slow MA Method input int SlowMaShift=0;//Slow MA Shift input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE SlowMaPrice=PRICE_TYPICAL;//Slow MA Price input int FastMaPeriod=50;//Fast MA Period input ENUM_MA_METHOD FastMaMethod=MODE_SMA;//Fast MA Method input int FastMaShift=0;//Fast MA Shift input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE FastMaPrice=PRICE_TYPICAL;//Fast MA Price input string notea="[---]";//Display Stuff input color FastMaColor=clrRoyalBlue;//Fast Ma Color input int FastMaWidth=2;//Fast Ma Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE FastMaStyle=STYLE_SOLID;//Fast Ma Style input color SlowMaColor=clrCrimson;//Slow Ma Color input int SlowMaWidth=2;//Slow Ma Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE SlowMaStyle=STYLE_SOLID;//Slow Ma Style input color UpHistoGramColor=clrDodgerBlue;//Up Histogram Color input int UpHistoGramWidth=1;//Up Histogram Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE UpHistoGramStyle=STYLE_SOLID;//Up Histogram Style input color DwHistoGramColor=clrOrangeRed;//Down Histogram Color input int DwHistoGramWidth=1;//Down Histogram Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE DwHistoGramStyle=STYLE_SOLID;//Down Histogram Style //--- indicator buffers double FastMa[],SlowMa[]; double MaDistanceInPoints[]; double HistaboveBuffer[]; double HistobelowBuffer[]; int BarDeflekt=0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,HistaboveBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,HistobelowBuffer); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,UpHistoGramStyle,UpHistoGramWidth,UpHistoGramColor); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,DwHistoGramStyle,DwHistoGramWidth,DwHistoGramColor); SetIndexBuffer(2,FastMa); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,FastMaStyle,FastMaWidth,FastMaColor); SetIndexBuffer(3,SlowMa); SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE,SlowMaStyle,SlowMaWidth,SlowMaColor); SetIndexBuffer(4,MaDistanceInPoints); SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_NONE,EMPTY,EMPTY,clrNONE); BarDeflekt=SlowMaPeriod; if(FastMaPeriod>BarDeflekt){BarDeflekt=FastMaPeriod;} //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int total=rates_total-prev_calculated; int toscan=rates_total-BarDeflekt-1; if(prev_calculated==rates_total){toscan=0;} if(rates_total>prev_calculated&&prev_calculated>0&&total==1){toscan=1;} for(int i=toscan;i>=0;i--) { FastMa[i]=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,FastMaPeriod,FastMaShift,FastMaMethod,FastMaPrice,i); SlowMa[i]=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,SlowMaPeriod,SlowMaShift,SlowMaMethod,SlowMaPrice,i); //histogram display if(FastMa[i]>=SlowMa[i]){HistaboveBuffer[i]=FastMa[i];HistobelowBuffer[i]=SlowMa[i];} if(FastMa[i]<SlowMa[i]){HistobelowBuffer[i]=SlowMa[i];HistaboveBuffer[i]=FastMa[i];} //distance export MaDistanceInPoints[i]=(FastMa[i]-SlowMa[i])/Point(); } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
Thank you so much. i appropriate it.
