A General Question about a method of Market Analysis
Greetings,
...so I put together this setup for looking at a number of pairs, somewhat like similarly to https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30169 but more like for each specific currency just looking at strength from a Duration perspective. Basically, it's 2, plus, or minus BL or Br, i.e pair just got bullish or bearish, got less or got more bullish or bearish...and it outputs this
The letters down there are for realized and anticipated strength in the monthly/weekly/daily timeframe ...
...oh, notice the places where [anticipated daily] is missing like USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDCHF,NZDCHF,CADCHF,NZDJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,USDCAD, unlike the other 11, etc ..actually this is the bigger reason I posted this here, because I can't seem to figure out, why is that? ...because trades clear, ask line is flashing, ticks happen, but apparently the way the indicator get the data for calculations is failing, yet on the other pairs it doesn't, and sometimes it just appears and dissapears, so I guess it's all good...probably too little action, still though has anyone seen something like this?
Has anyone seen something similar?
Don't do that. Someone searching might find this thread and still be clueless. You found what where?
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
When You Ask.
Follow up with a brief note on the solution.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Greetings,
...so I put together this setup for looking at a number of pairs, somewhat like similarly to https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30169 but more like for each specific currency just looking at strength from a Duration perspective. Basically, it's 2, plus, or minus BL or Br, i.e pair just got bullish or bearish, got less or got more bullish or bearish...and it outputs this
The letters down there are for realized and anticipated strength in the monthly/weekly/daily timeframe ...
...oh, notice the places where [anticipated daily] is missing like USDCHF,USDJPY,AUDCHF,NZDCHF,CADCHF,NZDJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,USDCAD, unlike the other 11, etc ..actually this is the bigger reason I posted this here, because I can't seem to figure out, why is that? ...because trades clear, ask line is flashing, ticks happen, but apparently the way the indicator get the data for calculations is failing, yet on the other pairs it doesn't, and sometimes it just appears and dissapears, so I guess it's all good...probably too little action, still though has anyone seen something like this?
Has anyone seen something similar?