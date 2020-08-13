Disable migration options
Make sure:
- you have something to migrate (open charts with EAs or an enabled signal)
- you are not using a 32 bit terminal (in case you are using MT5 of course)
Alexey Petrov:
Make sure:
- you have something to migrate (open charts with EAs or an enabled signal)
- you are not using a 32 bit terminal
I didn't know the 2nd reason Alexey, thank you for pointing it out.
- You should check Community tab in Metatrader - it should be filled with your forum login/password (your forum login is ebi1449).
- Check Internet Explorer: the tabs in Metatrader is using Interner Explorer the latest version; I am having version 11).
- Check the build of your Metatrader; is it MT5? I am having build 2572 (MQL5 VPS does not work for old MT5 32 bit builds).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Disable migration options
Nobody has an opinion, why is it inactive?