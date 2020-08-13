Disable migration options

New comment
 

Disable migration options

Nobody has an opinion, why is it inactive?

 

Make sure:

  1. you have something to migrate (open charts with EAs or an enabled signal)
  2. you are not using a 32 bit terminal (in case you are using MT5 of course)
 
Alexey Petrov:

Make sure:

  1. you have something to migrate (open charts with EAs or an enabled signal)
  2. you are not using a 32 bit terminal

I didn't know the 2nd reason Alexey, thank you for pointing it out.

 
  • You should check Community tab in Metatrader - it should be filled with your forum login/password (your forum login is ebi1449).
  • Check Internet Explorer: the tabs in Metatrader is using Interner Explorer the latest version; I am having version 11).
  • Check the build of your Metatrader; is it MT5? I am having build 2572 (MQL5 VPS does not work for old MT5 32 bit builds).
New comment