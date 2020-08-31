EA: different results in terms of profit and loss (same specs)
Hello,
I wrote an EA and ran it on two different machines (Desktop and Hyper-V).
The EA executes the trades with the exact same specifications but delivers different results in terms of profit and loss.
What can be the reason for this? The differences are already enormous.
See appendix.
Thanks for tips, help.
MfG Haldorian
Ps: Broker / Server etc. completely the same, I use for the desktop a mobile version (on USB stick) and on the Hyper-V one installed (both Metaquotes demo accounts)
Hi,
I have attached 2 screenshots is that the latency difference you mean? Is this the reason for the issue?
Thx in advance!
i must assume latency is taken into consideration for the final slippage calculation, but i could be wrong. baremetal is always faster than virtual machine for sure.you could try setting the slippage a bit higher on the desktop than the vm and run the test.
Hi,
I have testet done anothe test with the example MACD EA.
I have attached the logs of both tests, can you see what the reason for the "finial result" difference here is?
Thx in advance.
It looks like here's your error:
Hi Vlad (I hope I can name you with the short version),
this was the issue.
Thank you all for your support, I very much appreciate that.
'Vlad' and 'Vladimir' are two different names. I am not 'Vlad' :)
