Cancel the payment of VPS for the DEMO account to be the REAL account

Mushabab Al-Murayeh:
Greetings to all ;
I want to cancel the payment of VPS for the DEMO account to be more useful for my real account without another payment ! .
I just subscribed today
:) Thanks
You can move your MQL5 VPS to another account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thank you Eleni Anna Branou :)
