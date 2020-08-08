Cancel the payment of VPS for the DEMO account to be the REAL account

New comment
 

Greetings to all ;

I want to cancel the payment of VPS for the DEMO account to be more useful for my real account without another payment ! .

I just subscribed today


:) Thanks

 
Mushabab Al-Murayeh:

Greetings to all ;

I want to cancel the payment of VPS for the DEMO account to be more useful for my real account without another payment ! .

I just subscribed today


:) Thanks

You can move your MQL5 VPS to another account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

 

Thank you   Eleni Anna Branou  :)

New comment