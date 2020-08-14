Signal in VPS when you shutdown you computer
Hello everybody,
I have some basic questions. I'm new with Metatrader VPS and trading signals,
1) If I hire a VPS on MT4 platform and I migrate a signal there, I should receive the signal directly on the VPS, right?
2) If I close my local computer Metatrader, the VPS and the signal will continue trading, 24/7?
Thanks in advance.
RR
1. Yes, the signal copying is performed on your MQL5 VPS.
2. Yes, that's the reason you employ a virtual server in the first place.Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
I have another question. Once you have migrated to the VPS server with automated trading. How would I manual close all trades and stop the robot from executing anymore? For example we are going in to a holiday weekend and I dont want anything open for 3 days when the markets are closed.
Right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Stop server (and afterwards >> Start server).
OK great - can that be done from a mobile phone by any chance?
It can be done from here (Stop >> Start): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
So If I start/stop it will not "close" the terminal but just stopping connections? Meaning the moment I start it again it will resume the chart and timeframe I am on as well as all EAs or signals? So this means I no longer have to re-migrate/sync each time when I need to stop/start my EAs or signals?
Yes.
If you decide you want to change the time frame on the terminal how do you do that? Do you have to recreate the desktop top on MT4 and synchronize? Or is there a quicker way?
Make your changes in your home/local Metatrader, and synchronize with MQL5 VPS once again.
----------------
can you run multiple accounts off the one VPS server?
I can seem to see a way to do this.
