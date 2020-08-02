[Error MT5] Marked Closed - Backtesting

Hi everyone.

I am trying to evaluate the Cotton (#Cotton_v20) market, I have imported an updated chart with Bars and Ticks from Tickstory.
(This isn't the first time I've updated the charts)

The problem is that when I start the backtest, Journal writes me this error: Market Closed
I state that the back test chart works regularly, but having an error in the log, I'm not sure that everything works smoothly and that the results are quite "real" or reliable.
(Reliable as much as a backtest based on the past can be this, but then I keep it in demo for a few weeks and I check)

Any help to correct this error?


Software config: MT5, Windows10 server, VPS

Photo from error log  in the attach.

Check the characteristics of the symbol: look at what time the trade starts. You are clearly trying to send out a trade order while the market is closed.
 
Thanks for information, I try check this parameter.

 
For example, there may be such a specification of a symbol ("Market Watch" window - right click on a symbol - "Specification")


 
I tried copy from original symbol, maybe i have a wrong time, i try copy time from official trade time for Cotton.
I am confused with time zones, my time, broker time, symbol time :-)

Attach photo.

The specification is indicated by the time of the trade server. You can see the trading server time in the 'Market Watch' window


 
Thanks for help.

