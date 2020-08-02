[Error MT5] Marked Closed - Backtesting
Check the characteristics of the symbol: look at what time the trade starts. You are clearly trying to send out a trade order while the market is closed.
Thanks for information, I try check this parameter.
For example, there may be such a specification of a symbol ("Market Watch" window - right click on a symbol - "Specification")
I tried copy from original symbol, maybe i have a wrong time, i try copy time from official trade time for Cotton.
I am confused with time zones, my time, broker time, symbol time :-)
Attach photo.
The specification is indicated by the time of the trade server. You can see the trading server time in the 'Market Watch' window
Thanks for help.
Hi everyone.
Any help to correct this error?
Software config: MT5, Windows10 server, VPS
Photo from error log in the attach.