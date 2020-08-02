Please any one know where to get a full tutorial on mt5 python module functions ?

New comment
 

I have the description of the functions with the command print(help(mt5)) but i don't get the full understanding of it

Your info is highly appreciated in advance!

MQL5 forum
MQL5 forum
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: Forum on automated trading systems and strategy testing
 

Here is the documentation. Also, I made a pythonic drop-in wrapper for the MetaTrader5 package to make it more dev friendly. There is a context manager for managing the connection to the terminal and all the functions are documented which you can easily access from pycharm using Ctrl+Q, and logging out of the box.

https://pypi.org/project/pymt5adapter/ 

pip install -U pymt5adapter

pymt5adapter

pymt5adapter
pymt5adapter
  • 2020.07.22
  • pypi.org
A drop in replacement wrapper for the MetaTrader5 package
 

Okay let me check it 

thank you

New comment