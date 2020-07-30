Get the Timeframe of the current chart by robot
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How do I query the current timeframe of the chart by robot?
In the older versions of Metatrader I have got the correct timeframe by Period() for example:
1 = M1, 2 = M5, 3=M15, 4=M30...
Now the Period() return value is 0(zero) - allways. It is useless.
Thanks,
Norbert