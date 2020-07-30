Get the Timeframe of the current chart by robot

How do I query the current timeframe of the chart by robot?

In the older versions of Metatrader I have got the correct timeframe by Period() for example:

1 = M1, 2 = M5, 3=M15, 4=M30...

Now the Period() return value is  0(zero) - allways. It is useless.

everything works

int OnInit()
  {
   Alert("Period=",Period());
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  }
void OnTick()
  {
  }
