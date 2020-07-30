Indicators problems

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Hi folks, 


I'm using a personal EA more than 6 months, but recently I'm facing a problem, because suddenly it stops to work.

The EA is working in a metaquotes VPS.


Indicator Cant load

 When I realize that it's not working anymore, I need to reload the EA and upload to VPS again.

At my code, I'm using iATR inside of int OnInit()


int OnInit()
  {
   
   
   ATR_Value=iATR(_Symbol,PERIOD_M5,21);
   ATR_SL=iATR(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,7);
   
   ma_filter=iMA(NULL,PERIOD_M5,9,0,MATypeFilter,PRICE_CLOSE);

  }
 
Try replacing '_Symbol' with 'Symbol()'. Also interested in: what build was your Expert Advisor compiled with?
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Try replacing '_Symbol' with 'Symbol()'. Also interested in: what build was your Expert Advisor compiled with?

I will try to change to 'Symbol()'. 
I already compiled for the last MT5 build.


Thank you for your answer!

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