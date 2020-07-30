Indicators problems
Try replacing '_Symbol' with 'Symbol()'. Also interested in: what build was your Expert Advisor compiled with?
Vladimir Karputov:
Try replacing '_Symbol' with 'Symbol()'. Also interested in: what build was your Expert Advisor compiled with?
Try replacing '_Symbol' with 'Symbol()'. Also interested in: what build was your Expert Advisor compiled with?
I will try to change to 'Symbol()'.
I already compiled for the last MT5 build.
Thank you for your answer!
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Hi folks,
I'm using a personal EA more than 6 months, but recently I'm facing a problem, because suddenly it stops to work.
The EA is working in a metaquotes VPS.
When I realize that it's not working anymore, I need to reload the EA and upload to VPS again.
At my code, I'm using iATR inside of int OnInit()